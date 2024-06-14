Not responding to King Promise’s congratulatory message doesn’t mean we have issues- Stonebwoy

Next article: I took a break from my online ministry to focus on God – Yul Edochie

Jun - 14 - 2024

Stonebwoy, the reigning Artiste of the Year at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has set the record straight on his relationship with King Promise.

In a recent interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Stonebwoy dismissed any rumours of bad blood between him and King Promise.

When asked about not responding to King Promise's congratulatory post on X, Stonebwoy explained that he hadn't replied to many similar messages and King Promise's was no exception.

“Yes, King Promise congratulated me, I have seen it but I have not responded. I just saw it and I didn't think to respond.”

"There are so many people who I've not responded to their congratulatory messages so I think it's in that basket. Believe me, there is nothing attached to it at all. It's nice to congratulate people and I am not that petty", he said on Hitz FM.

Stonebwoy emphasized that he and King Promise are "brothers in the industry" and urged fans not to misinterpret his silence as a sign of beef.

He even reminisced about supporting King Promise's early career, shooting a video for his song "Hey Sexy" while traveling.

"He is one of our junior brothers in the industry. When he did 'hey sexy' I remember I was travelling at that time, I had to pass by and shoot the video for him", he stated.

The artist reiterated that there's no personal issue between them and warned against fabricating stories. "I don't have any problem with my brother King Promise. Let's keep it that way," he concluded.

