Maiikii drops 'Wanna Own' featuring Bamfo

Delali Sika Showbiz News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 08:58

Rising Dutch based Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Maiikii real name Michael Kwame Okyere Akowuah has released a new song, Wanna Own which is a collaboration with fast rising Ghanaian artiste, Bamfo.

This collaboration exhibits the unique fusion of Maiikii's signature Afrobeats style with Bamfo's distinctive vocal prowess, creating a track that is sure to become a summer anthem.



"Wanna Own" is an infectious blend of Afrobeat, Afropop, and Highlife, reflecting Maiikii's diverse musical influences and Ghanaian heritage.



The song's upbeat tempo, catchy hooks, and captivating lyrics highlight his ability to craft tunes that resonate with music lovers.



Bamfo's contribution adds a fresh dynamic, elevating the track with his vibrant energy and musical flair.

Maiikii, a 25 -year-old artiste born and raised in the Netherlands, has quickly risen to prominence in the music scene.



His previous songs such as ‘On Our Way’, ‘Rosalinda’, ‘Long Journey’, among others have earned him a loyal fanbase.



The song "Wanna Own" has a music video that's really cool to watch. The video helps tell the story in the song and shows how well Maiikii and Bamfo work together.

