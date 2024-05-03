Next article: I ignore opinions about my age since it doesn’t affect my bank account – Nana Ama Mcbrown

KojoTrade sings ‘Hallelujah’

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 03 - 2024 , 10:23

Up and coming gospel musician, Philip Tawiah Akomeah, also known as KojoTrade, released a new song titled Hallelujah on Sunday, April 14.

This lively track comes with a music video that he's excited to share, and he believes it will connect with Christians everywhere.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, KojoTrade said his song inspires Christians to keep their faith strong no matter what happens and to thank God for the wonderful things He's done for them.

“The song Hallelujah is meant to inspire Christians to keep their faith strong, no matter what happens. It's about holding onto faith and being thankful to God, even during tough times. The song reminds us to always be grateful to God because He knows what's best for us.

“So, no matter what challenges we face in life, we should always give thanks to Him. That's what Hallelujah is all about”, he said.

"I want to thank my church a lot because they've been a big help in getting my song out there. They helped me with recording the music and making the video, which we premiered on April 14 at Golgotha Evangelistic Power Ministry.

“I also want to thank the Founder and General Overseer of the ministry, Rt. Rev Abraham Nyanful, and his wife, Lady Rev. Sandra, for their support in my music journey and for helping with 'Hallelujah' s video,” he stated.

KojoTrade’s music journey has been one that he describes as tough. Starting off as secular artiste in 2007, Kojo revealed that he had a strong calling to switch to gospel music after a dream.

“In 2020, I had a dream. It felt like I was in heaven, surrounded by angels. They were chanting 'Hallelujah! Hallelujah! God is great!' I saw a bright light between them.

“When I woke up, I knew this dream was a sign. I realised that God has given me a new song Hallelujah'. Since that encounter, I knew the time was ripe to fully commit to God's work,” he said.

At the moment, KojoTrade has embraced his new path, using his music to honour God and spread positivity and Hallelujah is a testament to his faith and his dedication to his calling.