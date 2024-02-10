I left my baby mama because I was addicted to sex – Rapper Cassper Nyovest

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 18:21

Popular South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he broke up with the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi because of sex addiction.

It is recalled that the multiple award winning rapper welcomed a son with Majozi in September 2020.

However, speaking in a recent episode of South Africa’s Mpoomy Ledwaba’s podcast, Cassper Nyovest confirmed that he and his baby mama are no longer together, admitting “hurting” his baby mama during their relationship.

Cassper Nyovest, however, disclosed that he has turned on a new leaf and is now a born-again Christian.

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years,” the rapper said.

“I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up.”