Featured

I haven’t seen Fella Makafui for two years- D Black

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 21 - 2024 , 16:30

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, D Black has disclosed that he hasn’t set eyes on Fella Makafui for two years and shouldn’t be blamed for her marital crisis.

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) yesterday, the Personal Person hitmaker who has been dragged in the last few weeks for being one of the reasons for Medikal and Fella’s marital crisis said he should be cleared from all blames.

Perhaps, D Black has been forced to publicly state his side of the story after Medikal called him out, insinuating having a thing with Fella Makafui.

In a recent interview, Medikal had opened about his disappointment with D Black after a video of the latter lighting cigar for Fella Makafui went viral, sparking rumours of a romantic relationship.

However, D Black has responded to allegations in a series of posts, also noting his disappointment with Medikal for not reaching out to him.

“He knows how to reach me. 📞 I de understand, but ino de understand,” he wrote.

He knows how to reach me. 📞

I de understand , but ino de understand . https://t.co/u7eV9Ys3YQ — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) May 20, 2024

He also clarified that contrary to the popular narration that he passed a cigar to Fella Makafui in the said video, he only helped her when she sought his assistance to light a cigar Fella has bought herself.

“ What pass? She asked me to help light her own cigar she bought. I was holding mine in my hand. Which pass ? U ppl jus de talk by heart . lol.”.

D-Black further rubbished allegations of being romantically involved with Fella Makafui, adding that he has not even set eyes on her in over two years.

“I don’t have to, when u know uno do nothing and ur mind n heart clean, God go handle the rest. 🤞🏾 The person wey ino see sef or talk to am sef almost 2 years this, come cigar launch party for one of my clubs, u want take create story(sic),” he posted.

I don’t have to, when u know uno do nothing and ur mind n heart clean, God go handle the rest. 🤞🏾 The person wey ino see sef or talk to am sef almost 2 years this , come cigar launch party for one of my clubs , u want take create story . https://t.co/KjVkEogdwT May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui had earlier denied having any relationship with D Black, describing him as a brother. (Related article I almost took my life due to fake news- Fella Makafui)

She entreated rumour mongers not to disrespect D Black’s family with unfounded allegations.

.