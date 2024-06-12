Graphic Showbiz Logo

I almost released an album full of diss songs after a failed relationship - Sista Afia

Ghanaian singer and song writer Sista Afia says she has experienced many heartbreaks. 

"The last time I had my heart [broken] was in 2017. I almost released an album full of diss song because of how hurt I was at the time", she said in a radio interview on Hitz FM.

When asked what she did wrong, she said, "I did nothing wrong. All I did was to love and be there for a man, you know, I tried to put my heart there for a man".

