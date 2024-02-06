Gospel artiste Ruth Adjei unveils new single 'M'ehu Yesu'

Feb - 06 - 2024

Gospel singer Ruth Adjei is very hopeful that 2024 will bring good tidings to her career after winning many awards including Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards.

And she’s positively started 2024 with the release of a new song titled M’ehu Yesu.

M’ehu Yesu is a blend of contemporary elements and timeless messages of faith, showcasing Ruth Adjei's unwavering dedication to spreading the gospel through music.

Ruth Adjei sings about how her life changed following her encounter with Jesus Christ. The song was released yesterday, February 5.

As M'ehu Yesu debuts on airwaves and streaming platforms, it stands as a testament to Ruth Adjei's artistic prowess and a beacon of hope for those seeking spiritual nourishment.

After the release of her third album, Covered in October 2023 and Yi N’aye, a praise jam featuring Shadrack Mensah And Sofo QB, Mehu Yesu is Ruth’s first single in 2024.

Ruth told Graphic Showbiz that the call to reach out to the masses, especially the youth, who are drifting from the right path, had boosted her confidence to intensify her work as an ambassador for Christ.

Apart from M’ehu Yesu, the old student of Professional Institute of Journalism and University College of Management Studies is also promoting her new Covered album which has songs such as Matchless Father, Same Old God ft Minister Igwe, My Hope, Me Gye Nyame De, Come Reign, Let’s Praise, Awurade Y3, You Reign, and Me Ndwom.

