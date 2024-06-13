Featured

Ghanafest-Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 launched

Jun - 13 - 2024

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Showbiz Global Concert Company have teamed up to launch Ghanafest-Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024.

The launch, held at Alliance Francaise, Accra was attended by a host of dignitaries, including: Director of the National Commission on Culture, Nana Otuahene Acheampong, Chief Director at the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, John Yaw Agbeko, President of the Ghana Olympics Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, veteran musician, Pozo Hayes, Reggae Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, Queen Mothers among others.



The Ghanafest-Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 will be a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian culture and tourism, featuring a wide range of activities that will showcase the best of Ghana to a global audience. From August 28 to September 8, 2024, the event will host a diverse array of exciting activities, including:



- Food Bazaars: a culinary extravaganza showcasing traditional Ghanaian cuisine, such as jollof rice, fufu, banku, and kenkey, as well as modern fusion dishes and street food.



Music Concerts: Live performances by renowned Ghanaian musicians including Bessa Simons, Poole Hayes, Sista Afia, Kofi Kinaata and Ras Kuuku.



Fashion shows: A showcase of Ghanaian fashion, highlighting traditional textiles like kente, adinkra, and batik, as well as modern designs inspired by Ghanaian culture.



Fairs: An exhibition of Ghanaian arts and crafts, featuring traditional crafts like woodcarvings, beadwork, pottery, and bronze casting.



Cultural performances: Traditional dance performances, such as the Azonto and Kpalongo, and theatrical performances showcasing Ghanaian folklore groups.



- Tourism exhibitions: An exhibition showcasing Ghana's tourism potential, including its natural attractions, historical sites and cultural landmarks.



These activities will take place at various venues across Paris, providing a unique opportunity for the global community to experience Ghana's rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.



MUSIGA President Bessa Simons, beaming with excitement, praised the partnership, which he believes will further boost Ghana's cultural influence globally.



According to him, the event is aimed at promoting Ghana as a tourist destination and similarly foster cultural exchange between Ghana and the international community.



"We are thrilled to be part of this initiative, which aligns with our goals of promoting Ghanaian music and supporting the 'Destination Ghana Agenda'," he said.



The program's theme, 'Driving Strategic Investment opportunities through Tourism, Music, Culture and Sports', highlights the potential of these industries to drive economic growth and cultural exchange.

Mr Simons emphasised the success of previous initiatives like the "Year of Return" and their significant contribution to Ghana's tourism industry growth.



He urged other institutions to support government efforts in projecting Ghanaian tourism globally.



Charles Parker Allotey, CEO of Showbiz Global Concepts, called for public support to promote Ghana in a positive light.



"We need the support of all Ghanaians to make this event a success and showcase our rich culture and talent to the world," he said. The event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Ghanaian talent, culture, and cuisine during the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, exposing Ghana to a global audience of over 4000 people and we must support this initiative."



The 2024 Olympics and Paralympics games, scheduled for August 28 to September 8, 2024, in Paris, France, will be a historic milestone, marking the first time Paris hosts the Paralympics and the second time France hosts the Paralympic Games.