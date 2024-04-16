Next article: YOLO star Odenkyem reaches finals of African Monologue Challenge in Uganda

Ghana Tourism Authority launch Feast Ghana tomorrow

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 16:48

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will launch ‘Feast Ghana’, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) in Accra tomorrow.

The project is aimed at promoting local foods across the country and showcasing the country’s culinary diversity.

The event is an initiative of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queenmothers Association and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC).

This maiden edition of Feast Ghana will celebrate Ghana’s rich culinary heritage under the theme ‘Flavours of Ghana, Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity Through Food’.

Following its launch in Accra, Feast Ghana will be held in the Ashanti Region, on Monday, April 22, in partnership with the Asanteman Queenmothers Association to honour the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.

The celebration of Feast Ghana will be climaxed on Wednesday, May 1, which is May Day at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

“This final event promises to be a memorable showcase of Ghana’s local foods, emphasising unity, diversity, and the vibrant spirit of our people,” part of the statement reads.

The GTA added that attendees can look forward to experiencing traditional dishes, culinary delights, and a celebration of Ghana’s heritage throughout the journey of Feast Ghana.

Also, the CEO of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman noted that Feast Ghana represents an opportunity “to showcase the vibrant culinary richness of our nation and celebrate the unity and diversity that food embodies in our culture.

“This programme aligns with the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana” campaign launched by GTA a few years ago”, he said.