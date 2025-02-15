Destinies of many young girls destroyed on Valentine’s day – Nigerian filmmaker Mike BamiloyeEvangelist and founder of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has warned that the fortunes and destinies of many young girls will be destroyed tonight. Bam

Featured

Evangelist and founder of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has warned that the fortunes and destinies of many young girls are destroyed on the night of Valentine's day.

Bamiloye gave the warning on Friday amid the ongoing Valentine’s Day celebration.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated worldwide every February 14. The day is marked by the show of love and affection by individuals.

Reacting to the celebration of Valentine's Day in Nigeria, the drama evangelist raised alarm that many young ladies could be exploited for money rituals, while some men’s fluids will be submitted to the ‘evil kingdom’.

In an Instagram post on Friday, he warned: “WE WILL KEEP SHOUTING!!!!!!!

“Many would sleep on same bed with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms who had come to make covenants and vows with the daughters and sons of men. Blood would flow tonight.

“Blood shall be exchanged on Covenant Beds. Fluids of men shall be submitted in the shrines of the evil kingdom tonight. Fortunes and destinies of many young girls and ladies would end up in shrines of Money Rituals.

“Destinies, fortunes and meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening & By TOMORROW MORNING, Many shall wake up empty, Shallow and Light.”