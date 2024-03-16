Contemporary consumers not ready for deep lyrics – Article Wan

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Mar - 16 - 2024

GHANAIAN Reggae/Afro Dancehall artiste Article Wan has debunked the notion that profound lyrics is a prerequisite for good music and believes contemporary music consumers are not even ready for deep lyrics.

To him, there has been a shift in the appreciation of lyrics, suggesting that while there is still recognition for profound wordplay, it is not as prevalent as in previous generations.

Speaking on the panel of the recently held Graphic Showbiz X Dialogue Series on the topic Must music always have profound lyrics, Article Wan said music lovers now prioritised factors such as rhythm and danceability over lyrical depth.

“This generation of music audience although do appreciate deep lyrics, is not like how people appreciated the era of Paa Bobo and the likes. People always have a focus and direction for the songs they make. Lyrics have been toned down when you compare what we do now to previous ones”, he added.

Throwing more light on his views, Article Wan said the sole focus by a musician on lyrics alone overlooks other crucial elements of music composition such as production, arrangement and lyrical dexterity in crafting quality work.

“While lyrics is important, there should be an equal emphasis on other components that contribute to the overall appeal of a song.

“Music is a combination of different elements from production, arrangement, lyrical dexterity among others.

“ So, the writer can choose to focus on what he feels would be the best hook for him and what the audience is likely to embrace, especially in these times when it is the consumer who mostly decides what kind of content they want to consume.

“I don’t think music should always be about deep lyrics. I don’t know how people understand music. I think people consume songs differently and for different purposes. I personally sometimes listen to instrumentation alone; it depends on what I want to do with what I am consuming.

“People love to dance; music should not always be meaningful. My song, Solo, for instance, is a very fast-tempo song and people consumed the dance and jam part and not the lyrical aspect.

“You don’t expect someone who is mourning to listen to a song that is all about jamming, the same way you can’t have people in a party mood listen to songs meant for funerals,” he added.

Echoing Article Wan's sentiments, Ghanaian musician and entertainment analyst Kingsley Ofori Appiah aka Kojo Kinn, who was also on the panel, noted that artists and songwriters were not paying attention to profound lyrics because of the influence of consumer preferences.

He said the pursuit of deeper lyrical content does not always align with market demands. "Today's trends prioritise immediate commercial success over artistic depth. Artists such as M.anifest may delve into profound themes due to their poetic backgrounds but for many others, the focus is on creating music that resonates with a broader audience.

“If you are a writer and you want to go deep, you may have to do a lot of work. So, it sometimes becomes difficult for artists to say they want to do deep lyrics and now marketing trends too have changed and you are looking at what the people would want’, he stated.