CHIVIDO24: Here are pictures and videos of Davido and Chioma's society wedding
Davido and Chioma officially tie the knot
CHIVIDO24: Here are pictures and videos of Davido and Chioma's society wedding

Today is an earth-shattering occasion for Nigerian music sensation, Davido, as he prepares to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony with his long-time love, Chioma Rowland (also known as Chef Chi), in Lagos.

Earlier, videos surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of the lavish wedding venue and causing quite a stir among fans.

Here is a collection of pictures and videos at the ongoing wedding taking place in Lagos, Nigeria today. 

