Next article: Eddie SAnte out with Afɔre

Featured

Black Fashion Week MN on May 3

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 01 - 2025 , 20:34 1 minute read

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) will host Black Fashion Week Minnesota on Saturday, May 3, from 7 pm to 11:30 pm CDT.

The event promises an unforgettable experience, featuring a lineup of celebrity models, including Stellar Award winner Jovonta Patton, Chanelle Lr'ae Whimper, Nancy Korsah, and Moh Habib.

This celebration of fashion, culture, and innovation will showcase local talent and creativity, offering attendees a chance to witness the fusion of artistry and excellence in fashion.

The event aims to inspire and empower the community, highlighting the essence of heritage and innovation.

With its theme of promoting black excellence and cultural heritage, Black Fashion Week Minnesota is set to make a lasting impact.

The event will feature designs of Kiara Gomes, Sonelle, Jessica Khupe, Jordan Carpenter, Ooyee and Renaissance Access.

Prior to the Black Fashion Week Minnesota, there will be "Streets are Watching Fashion Show" at The Foshay in downtown Minneapolis.

The show runs from 7-11:30 p.m. and features designers such as No Excuses Brand, DieTy, Dios Giovanni and Low End.