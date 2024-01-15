Bisa Kdei is off the market (Video)

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 12:52

It seems to be raining marital bliss for Ghanaian celebrities in 2024 after highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei tied the knot over the weekend.

Bisa Kdei, known for his soulful melodies, joined the ranks of fellow industry colleagues and has embraced the beautiful journey of marriage with his partner. (Read Ded Buddy and Ama Nova say ‘I do’

Bisa Kdei’s marriage comes right after media personality, Berla Mundi as well as singer Ded Buddy and colleague musician, Ama Nova tied the knot.

Bisa Kdei and now wife exchanged vows in the presence of family, close friends and industry colleagues.

Dressed in a white tuxedo, Bisa Kdei was all smiles dancing with his wife in a viral video.

The event was complemented with performances from top artistes including Gyakie, S3fa, and Sista Afia.

Well-wishes and heartfelt congratulations keeps pouring in from fans and fellow artistes, as a show of love for the newlyweds.

Watch video below: