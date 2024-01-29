Big Ghun’s ‘Bigg Save Project’ supports the needy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 19:36

As part of his social responsibility and in the spirit of giving back to the society, award-winning film director/musician, Big Ghun has held the third edition of his annual Bigg Save Project.

This year’s event themed, “Transforms Lives: Painting Hope and Education Across Ghana”, saw Big Ghun and his team paint Mantse Israel MA Junior High School in Odumase Krobo in the Eastern region of Ghana.

For the last three years, “The Bigg Save Project” has been making meaningful contributions to the society.

In the first year of Bigg Save Project, street children were fed while in the second year, the team provided customized books and learning materials to AME Zion School in Abeadze Odumase, Central Region.

Big Ghun, the initiator of Bigg Save Project expressed his commitment to creating positive change through collaboration. The AMVCA award-winning film director said he is keen on partnering with other organisations to support the funding of painting more schools.

“The impact of the Bigg Save Project extends far beyond the fresh coats of paint. It symbolizes a commitment to education, community development, and the belief that every child deserves a conducive and uplifting learning environment.

“The joy and gratitude witnessed in the faces of the Mantse Israel MA Junior High School community testifies to the power of such initiatives.

“I want The Bigg Save Project to be a shining example of how creativity and compassion can come together to paint a brighter and more promising tomorrow for communities in need,” he told Graphic Showbiz.