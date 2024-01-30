5 exercises to increase penis size

Most men have the ego that the bigger your penis is, the better your sexual life would be. The truth is most women like their partners to have a longer and thicker penis.

So how do you increase penis size? Penis stretching is the process of using hands or devices to increase penis length. Is it really possible that this could happen?

Well, this article will give you an insight into this topic backed by recent research.

Facts about Penis Size

Most men want to have a lengthy penis leaving them with an ego that scales their thought process overtime. So, does penis size matter? Did you know that most women aren’t really bothered about how long your penis is. Here are some interesting facts that you need to know about penis size.

Most women are satisfied with whatever size of their partner’s penis, while men aren’t. However, the thickness of the penis matters for women.

Most men believe that they have a smaller penis.

The average length of your penis measures 5.1 to 6.3 cms long.

The average thickness of a penis is 4.7 cms.

Penis Size Chart

An earlier study of Indian male penis sizes revealed interesting insights into variations. While individual preferences vary, understanding the average male penis size can provide context to such studies.

What is Penis Stretching?

Still wondering how to get a bigger penis? You can give penis stretching a try! Penis stretching is a process of using different approaches to increase penis length such as using hands or enlargement devices. Does this method really work? Well, yes it is a mere reality that it does. However, most sexologists state that it is the width of a penis that women crave for than its length.

5 Exercises To Increase Penis Size

Penis stretching exercises can help you achieve this naturally. One simple home remedy is by massaging your penis gently using lubricants If you’re wondering how to increase penis size, here are some penis exercises that will help you make your penis big and enjoy sexual authority over your partner.

1. Massage Exercise

In this type of manual exercise, lubricant is applied to the penis and massaged gently. This exercise is intended to stretch the skin of your penis which will thereby aid in the enlargement of the penis. You need to repeatedly do this in order to achieve faster results.

2. Penis Pump Exercise

This stretching device needs to be attached to the penis and it will create immediate erection. This is usually prescribed for men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

How To Use

Here's what you need to follow:

Here’s what you need to follow: Firstly, apply lubricant on penis to avoid irritation.

Place the tube over your penis.

Turn on the pump and it will take a few minutes for an erection to happen.

NOTE: When the pump is turned on, you will be able to ejaculate quickly like you’ve never thought of. This will eventually lead to enlargement of penis.

3. Jelqing Exercise

This is the most common form of exercise among men. It helps in thickening of the penis. In order to increase penis size, it is recommended that you do it at least once everyday. It also helps in better erection that can benefits a healthy sex life.

How To Do?

Here is how you do it:

Here is how you do it: Place both hands on the penis and gently move it from top to bottom.

Consider preheating the penis before it erects.

4. Stretching Exercise

This exercise is similar to milking a cow. It is one of the best exercises that can aid in faster results. This is a kind of jelqing exercise, but it uses only your thumb and index finger.

How To Do?

Use your thumb and index finger to slide the skin from top to bottom.

Do it for 20 minutes. (Make sure you do not masturbate).

If there is erection, let the penis relax and continue after 5 minutes.

Repeat this exercise for at least 20 minutes everyday.

5. Kegel Exercise

This exercise is best suited during the time of sexual intercourse. It is a kind of massaging exercise where you will have to use your hands to gently massage the penis before intercourse. This exercise helps in increasing penis size and thickness.