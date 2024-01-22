Sammy Flex: Managing Shatta Wale is not difficult if you understand him

Jan - 22 - 2024

He believes dealing with the award-winning Dancehall artiste on a professional level and not bothering too much with his personal life is the way to go to ensure mutual respect between them.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, January 16, Sammy Flex real name Samuel Atuobi Baah said “managing Shatta Wale is not that difficult if you understand him. It depends on the individual handling him, you just have to understand him and support his ideas. His private life is not my business and if there is mutual respect, you can work with him for a very long time.

“You see, you cannot tell someone like Shatta Wale what to do and what not to do. He understands the game and knows what works for him. I just have to support his dream and give suggestions on anything he tends to do. I have known him for a while now, even before I started working with him and we understand each other,” he added.

Asked how he would feel should they ever fallout and Shatta Wale treats him like Bullgod and Mr Logic, his two former managers, Sammy Flex said, “I just hope and pray that it doesn’t come to that. I am the cool type who can handle someone like Shatta Wale. He has had other managers such as Chris Koney, Nana Dope, Willy Wale, Kofi Boat and there was nothing like that.

“I believe they had issues but due to the respect they had for each other, none of what has been happening occurred. I believe his former managers Bullgod and Mr Logic are both extroverts and with Shatta Wale also being that type, there will always be fireworks,” he said.