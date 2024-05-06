Miss USA lays down her crown to preserve her mental health

Adwoa Serwaa Bonsu Entertainment May - 06 - 2024

The beauty pageant contestant, who was awarded the prestigious title on September 29, 2023 in Reno Tahoe, announced her decision to step down Monday, May 6,2024 on Instagram.

“My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe (held in November),” Voigt said in the lengthy statement posted to her account. “Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.” USA TODAY has reached out to the pageant for comment.

“Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on,” Voigt, 24, continued. “Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be.

“Eternal gratitude fills my heart when I think about the platform I was given to make a difference, the feeling of achieving a lifelong dream, and connecting with people all over the world, just as I said I would do on the Miss USA stage,” she added. “Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain.”

Voigt acknowledged that her resignation might “come as a large shock to many” in her post’s caption and advised readers to “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth.”

Following September’s win, Miss USA’s website described the Venezuelan-American as embodying “the essence of a transformational leader and a force for good. As an Interior Design student, her dream is to establish her own design firm and host a TV show, where she gives back to families in need of a home makeover.” The organization also applauded Voigt’s work on behalf of dating violence awareness and prevention.

The entity addressed Voigt's resignation in a statement shared Monday with USA TODAY.

"We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties," the statement provided by a spokesperson read. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."