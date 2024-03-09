Let's maintain peace in Ghana- Burning Stone urges

Kofi Duah Entertainment Mar - 09 - 2024 , 07:16

Ghana is going to the polls this year and we have two major northerners as the presidential candidate, meaning that the hope of the people is in the hands of the northern Ghana.

President mahama is a former president who led ghana for years and is returning to power whiles vice president Bawumia is a sitting vice president running for substantial president

“Tell me why if the peace and prosperity of ghana fails I shouldn't blame the northern leadership” Burning stone noted

Burning Stone ‘The Messenger’ is a multi-award winning music producer, Multi Instrumentalist, songwriter, singer and a performer.

He is an African reggae artist based in the UK, with his message of Liberation and Reconciliation, bringing hope, unity and love worldwide.

Burning Stone has make waves once again with the release of his latest EP, "Exodus," a compelling musical journey set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of Afrocentric reggae. The EP, featuring the legendary K. K. Fosu from Ghana and

Nigerian comedian-musician Klint Da Drunk, was released on September 2, 2023, coinciding with Burning Stone's birthday.

"Exodus", an eight-track masterpiece, delves into themes of unity, peace, and change, bringing people together through the soothing sounds of reggae.

Burning Stone's distinctive "Reggae Kwasa" style, influenced by greats like Lucky Dube, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Kojo Antwi, Alpha Blondy and Majek Fashek, creates a spiritual synergy that resonates across borders.

"Exodus" is more than just music; it's a call for reconciliation, understanding, and positive vibrations in a world facing deep-seated issues. Burning Stone's commitment to spreading his messages of hope, shines through every track on this EP.

Burning Stone's previous successes, including his hit single "Nicodemus," have garnered him a loyal following, and "Exodus" is poised to further solidify his reputation as a talented reggae artist with a global impact. His musical journey spanning three decades and collaborations with renowned artists likes the late Danny Nettey (Ghana), Chidinma Okafor (Nigeria). Bridget Blucher (USA), Kelly Khumalo (South Africa) Peter Mabula (S.Africa) Soweto Spiritual Singers and Soweto Afropop Opera (S. Africa), Richard Siluma aka Saggy Saggila (the late Lucky Dube’s brother, S.A) and more, is a testament to his dedication to the craft.

Listeners can expect an authentic reggae experience that transcends borders and cultures, making "Exodus" a must-listen for reggae enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Burning Stone continues to spread his message of Liberation and Reconciliation through the power of his music.

Check out his single AFRICA WHY' which quizzes African leadership of poor administration after Great leaders like Dr kwame inkrumah, Enamdi Azikiwe, Nelson Mandela among others.