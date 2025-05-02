Next article: Nigerian dietician on how drinking water can kill you

GoldBod will empower galamseyers, not Ghana – Afenyo-Markin warns

Gertrude Ankah Entertainment May - 02 - 2025 , 12:42 2 minutes read

The Ghana Gold Board, known as GoldBod, was set up in 2025 under Act 1140 of Parliament as the central body to regulate, buy, sell, assay, refine, and export gold and other precious minerals. It replaces the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), absorbing its assets, liabilities, and workforce in line with Section 78 of the establishing Act. GoldBod is part of the government’s attempt to formalise small-scale mining and curb the illegal gold trade.

But Afenyo-Markin says the move will backfire spectacularly. “This whole idea of GoldBod is not in the national interest. We’ve seen similar schemes in the past. They start off with grand rhetoric and end up in the hands of galamseyers and politically-connected individuals,” he stated.

An environmental time bomb?

The Minority Leader questioned how a government claiming to fight illegal mining — a practice responsible for widespread deforestation, water pollution, and environmental collapse — could simultaneously introduce a policy that could easily be exploited by the very culprits it claims to be targeting.

“How do you say you’re combating galamsey and, at the same time, launch a programme that could easily be hijacked by the very actors destroying our environment?” he asked.

Ghana has for years struggled to crack down on illegal small-scale mining. While official crackdowns have been announced, enforcement has been inconsistent, and accusations of political interference have cast doubt on the sincerity of the government's commitment.

Afenyo-Markin’s fears are rooted in what he described as a troubling lack of transparency and oversight surrounding the GoldBod framework.

“Without strict regulation and independent scrutiny, GoldBod risks becoming another conduit for illegal mining and resource capture,” he warned. “It could easily mirror previous schemes that became riddled with corruption.”

He urged government to halt the current implementation and conduct a full-scale review involving industry experts, environmental advocates, and civil society stakeholders.

“If we care about our natural resources, then we must design systems that are abuse-proof and environmentally sustainable. GoldBod, in its current form, fails that basic test,” he added.