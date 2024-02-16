Ghanaian fashion designer Pokua Poku dies

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Entertainment Feb - 16 - 2024 , 08:14

She is said to have died at the Lister Hospital on Wednesday, February 14 through labour complications.

The news of the death of Pokua started trending on social media on Thursday morning when a number of her friends including New Patriotic Party’s Afia Akoto shared tribute in her memory.

She’s survived by her husband, Mr Mouhtiseb and three children.

Poqua Poqu, the fashion label brands itself as an affordable luxury women’s fashion brand. The label was established in 2011 with an aim to provide multifunctional apparel for the trendy, stylish and sophisticated woman.

The brand boasts of customers in high standing in the society including Anita Erskine, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Shirley Emma Tibilla, Claudia Lumor Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Menaye Donkor among others.

Pokua had her primary school education at Martyrs of Uganda R/C JHS and proceeded to Achimota School for her secondary education.

She had her university education at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University of Hull in England.