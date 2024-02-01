Old boy to construct modern washrooms for alma mater

Richard Kojo Acheampong, a Ghanaian based in Britain, and his wife, who are both old students of the school, undertook to offer the support after becoming aware of the deplorable state of the make-shift facility serving as a washroom for the female students.

In an interview, Mr Acheampong said he was shocked when he visited the school recently and was shown the structure used by the female students as a washroom.

“So, my wife and I decided to construct a modern washroom facility for the female students,” the benefactor stated.

He was hopeful that the 150,000-cedis project would be completed between 45 and 60 days.



Mr Acheampong, a businessman, author and philanthropist, said he was funding the project from proceeds of his recently launched memoir titled “Crushed But Not Destroyed.”

Old washrooms

When completed, the project would include a roofed walkway from the new facility to the girls’ dormitory block for easy access even during rains.

The project will also renovate the old washrooms in the female dormitory, which have been out of use, having broken down for over a decade.

“This is our small way of giving back to the school and the community which nurtured us to be what we are today,” he said.

The initiative, Mr Acheampong believes, would prick the consciences of other old students and members of the community to come together and support the school in other ways.

Breaking the ground for the start of the project, Ernest Etornam Parku, the Headmaster of the school, thanked the benefactor for bringing solutions to one of the major problems in Nkonya Senior High School.

“We are all happy that finally, somebody has heard our cry and is providing a modern sanitation facility for the female students.

The female students are also very happy that their dignity is being restored,” Felix Edu, an assistant headmaster of the school, said in an interview.

Mr Acheampong completed NKOSEC in 1989 and now resides in the United Kingdom, where he runs a number of businesses.

NKOSEC is located between Kadjebi and Ntumda in the Nkonya Traditional Area in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region. It was founded in 1964.