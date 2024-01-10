ghana news GPRTU hints of increasing fares by 60% if ....

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Entertainment Jan - 10 - 2024 , 09:44

The Emissions Levy Bill by Parliament imposes an annual fee of 100 cedis on all owners of petrol and diesel cars, starting from January 2024.

The government aims to promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power through this tax, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

But the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU Abbas Imoro, reacting to the developments, on an Accra-based radio Citi FM on Wedneday January 9 said Union will have no other option than increase fares should their calls not be heeded to.

In an interview with Citi News, Abbas Imoro, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, expressed concerns about the additional tax burden on the union, citing existing financial challenges.

“We are already paying for the emission, 10 pesewas for a litre. So you can imagine 10 pesewas by 4.5 for a gallon by several gallons you use a day times 26 working days in a month. You can imagine how much one driver pays for it. And we pleaded with parliament that they should have a second look at it.

“But we did indicate that if nothing is being done or nothing can be done about it, then of course we have other problems as well. We will package ourselves and come out with an upward adjustment of lorry fares not less than 60%,” he said.