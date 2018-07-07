Miss Universe Ghana 2018 launches in Accra

This year’s Miss Universe Ghana, one of Ghana’s oldest and prestigious beauty pageants, was launched at the La Villa Boutique Hotel, Osu in Accra last Thursday.
The event organised by MALZ Promotions Ltd was graced by several industry players, as well as some past winners of the pageant.
In her presentation at the launch, the National Director for Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye Donkor-Muntari, who is also a past beauty queen, said this year’s theme,
“Empowering young women and breaking barriers in the man’s world,” reflects the pageant’s goal of grooming confident young ladies to take up various roles in the society.
“As Miss Universe Ghana 2004, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and model, I am proud to be part of the Miss Universe Ghana brand to help other young Ghanaian women to achieve their goals.
“I can assure all that there will be transparency, honesty, integrity and professionalism at the end of the event and I know Ghanaians will appreciate it,” she said.
She admitted that last year’s event was a very challenging but successful event by the grace of God, with the help of a committed team who supported her vision.
This year’s event will mark the 26th edition and has the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the Ghana Tourism Authority.
In all, 14 ladies will be selected for the final event and Mrs Donkor-Muntari is very sure that this year’s competition will bring a wealth of exposure to the contestants.
The Managing Director of Multimedia Group, Mr Santokh Singh, whose outfit is collaborating with Miss Universe Organisation, said he was happy to be part of the event.
“It’s time we erased the perception that beautiful women cannot be intelligent. Multimedia is supporting Miss Universe Ghana for what they stand for and represent and it’s time we empower young women to live their dreams,” he stated.