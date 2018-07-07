Encore of The Woman in the Bathroom

There will be a repeat of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s new play, The Woman in the Bathroom, at the National Theatre today, Saturday, July 7, 2018 and tomorrow, Sunday, July 8.
The play which shows at 4:00pm and 8:00pm each day promotes Ghana’s culture and tradition in a unique way.
As a royal, Nanasei is the heir to a throne but he isn’t ready to occupy it after the death of his uncle.
He is forcibly captured and his incarceration in a dark room days preceding his installation reveals many hidden secrets of the custom of the people.
It turns out that his would-be father-in-law, Mr Baah, a very controversial wealthy businessman, murdered his uncle after the latter tried to fight him on illegal mining activities in the community. With this knowledge, can Nanasei love Ruu and still accept her as his wife?
Nanasei, however, gets help from a mysterious woman in the bathroom. The woman, Abrewa Tiwaa, is an ancestor who offers to guide Nanasei on how to become a good king.
The Woman In the Bathroom fuses drama, satire and poetry and the various scenes highlight the essence of valuing our cultural heritage in modern times.