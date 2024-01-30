10 Universities up for The University Challenge

Kofi Duah Entertainment Jan - 30 - 2024 , 15:14

The 10 Universities are University of Development Studies, University of Professional Studies, University of Ghana – Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, Central University College, University of Health and Allied Sciences, All Nations University, University of Mines and Technology and University of Energy and Resources

The University Challenge is a 10-to-13-week inter-university competition, designed to recruit the brains from selected universities across the country, to brainstorm execution solutions to real life challenges of our communities, feeding off the courses they are offered within the schools they attend.

The University Challenge is an unprecedented opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. This challenge offers the largest entrepreneurial prize in the country, with a reward of one million Ghana cedis.

In a nation grappling with a high unemployment rate, entrepreneurs often struggle to secure the necessary capital to fund their innovative ideas. However, through this challenge, individuals can break free from these limitations and pursue their goals.

The University Challenge envisions a transformative departure from the conventional approach of obtaining degrees solely for job-seeking purposes - a pursuit that is often limited by the scarcity of job opportunities in a given economy or country.

Instead, the focus is on cultivating entrepreneurs and fostering leadership and wealth creation.

A University Challenge student is expected - alongside a team of their interconnected peers - to develop an incubator for theoretical solutions and apply them to real world problems.