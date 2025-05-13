Next article: Melcom partners Hollard to offer insurance cover for Samsung products

VAAL Real Estate unveils AGORA

Francisca Eshun Business News May - 13 - 2025 , 17:26

VAAL Real Estate has launched a 21-storey luxury residential and commercial development set to redefine the skyline of Ghana’s capital.

Dubbed: “AGORA”, it is located in the heart of the Airport Residential Area and just minutes from Kotoka International Airport, AGORA combines modern architectural elegance with strategic urban planning.

The building offers a wide range of amenities, including a rooftop pool, gym, sauna, game room, mini-mart, pharmacy, and concierge services, all designed to enhance urban lifestyles.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the CEO of VAAL Ghana, Alaa Zayed, described AGORA as a project driven by vision and purpose.

He said “we’re not just building towers; we’re creating a legacy, AGORA is designed not just for today’s needs, but with a foresight that meets the demands of tomorrow.”

The launch, which brought together key stakeholders in Ghana’s housing sector, business leaders, and dignitaries, showcased VAAL’s commitment to raising the standard of luxury real estate in the country.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, commended VAAL’s innovative approach to real estate development.

“Ghana’s housing sector is undergoing transformation, and developments like AGORA are a testament to what is possible. This is not just a luxury residence—it’s a symbol of the quality and ambition we envision for our urban spaces,” he added.

According to VAAL, the project represents both a sound investment opportunity and a lifestyle upgrade for discerning homeowners.