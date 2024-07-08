Featured

UBA Ghana pioneers braille account opening forms

To enhance financial inclusivity for the visually impaired, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Ltd has launched braille versions of its account opening, deposit and withdrawal forms to enable visually impaired persons to access banking services independently.

This industry-first innovation marks a significant step towards improving the inclusivity and accessibility of banking services for customers with visual impairments.

The introduction of the braille account opening forms, deposit, and withdrawal slips demonstrates the bank’s commitment to financial inclusion, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10 of reducing inequalities and principle five of the Ghana Sustainable Banking Principles (GSBPs).

Accessible banking solutions

In a presentation of samples of the braille forms to the Ghana Blind Union in Accra, the Head of Retail and Commercial Banking at UBA Ghana, Peter Dery, said the bank was proud to lead the way in creating accessible banking solutions for all customers.

“Our Braille account opening forms testify to our dedication to inclusivity and our commitment to breaking barriers in the banking sector,” he said.

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the bank, Henry Nii Dottey, reassured the union of the bank’s commitment to offer tailored service to its

customers.

“At UBA, we are dedicated to ensuring that all our customers, including those who are visually impaired, have equal access to our services. We will continue to provide inclusive, accessible, and innovative financial solutions that empower everyone to achieve their financial needs with confidence and ease.

“As a bank with a keen interest in inclusion, we believe that financial institutions have a pivotal role in building an inclusive society where everyone can thrive and achieve their financial goals,” he said.

The braille account opening form demonstrates UBA's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and sets a high standard for banking institutions to follow. It's a step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.

The forms have been approved by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and will be available in all Banking Halls of UBA nationwide to assist visually impaired customers.

Excitement

Receiving the sample braille forms on behalf of the Ghana Blind Union Secretariat, the Director for the union, Dr Peter Obeng-Asamoa, said the union was excited about the initiative.

“Inclusivity is a major focus, and UBA Ghana has shown that they are truly thinking about blind and visually impaired persons.

“This initiative will significantly improve the independence and confidence of visually impaired individuals in managing their finances.”

Dr Obeng-Asamoa said the braille forms would offer the needed independence doe visually impaired persons.

“When disability sets in, one loses a great deal of independence, meaning they cannot do things on their own time and must depend on others. This initiative by UBA Ghana is a significant step for the banking sector.

“I have visited many places but have never heard of Braille account opening forms. We are very thankful to UBA and encourage the bank not to stop here. We look forward to the next phase and encourage other banks in Ghana and Africa to emulate this initiative,” he said.