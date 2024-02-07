Tang Palace Hotel grabs 5 awards at 6th Ghana Hotels Awards

Leading premium 4 Star hotel, Tang Palace has won five big awards at the just ended Ghana Hotels Association Awards ceremony for its exceptional service in Ghana’s hospitality industry.

At the 6th Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) Awards held in Accra, Tang Palace Hotel was adjudged 4 Star Hotel of the year, Housekeeping Team of the year, Front of House Team of the year, Most digitalized hotel of the year and the Most Secure hotel of the year in the 4 Star Category.

In addition, the hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Sajid Khan also received the lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of leadership experience in Ghana’s hospitality Industry.

The Ghana Hotels Association Awards recognizes individuals and corporate entities who have significantly contributed to the hotel industry.

This year’s nomination was done in line with the digitalization agenda of the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) where an online portal was created for all members in good standing to do the nomination.

It is worth mentioning that Tang Palace Hotel has over the few years of its existence in the country won numerous awards both locally and internationally for its quality services. The prestigious achievement reflects the company’s stunning qualities and exceptional dedication to serve customers.

Present to receive the GHA Awards on behalf of the hotel were Top Executives of the facility led by Mr. Sajid Khan, the General Manager, Ms. Jane Gyimah-Amoako, Head of Sales and Marketing and Mrs. Lolita Fiadjoe, Rooms Division Manager.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Sajid Khan noted that the hotel invests adequately in all its Departments in a bid to provide top-notch service to clients as such it is no surprising that the facility received top awards in almost all the hotel categories.

He dedicated the awards to the entire staff for their commitment and quality work ethics and most especially clients/customers/partners for their continuous support and patronage.

On his personal award ‘lifetime achievement award’, Mr. Khan thanked the organizers for acknowledging what he described as a dedication to a course. “My commitment to the hospitality industry especially here in Ghana is born out of an interest to see to the growth of the hospitality sector to boost the economy”.

The Head of Sales and Marketing, Ms. Jane Gyimah–Amoako expressed her profound gratitude for winning tremendously in one night.

"This confirms the Hotel’s focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations. Though we are stunned at the number of awards, we have worked tirelessly and been consistent in our top–notch service delivery. It is well deserved. It is a special moment to celebrate success, acknowledge hard work and appreciate everyone’s contribution."

She assured Tang Palace Hotel will remain committed to its customers with innovative and exceptional services and also boost the industry. The hotel she added will eschew complacency but continuously strive to maintain such quality services for which they keep getting numerous Awards and Recognitions.