Samsung enters new era of mobile AI

Business Desk Report Business News Jan - 19 - 2024 , 10:14

Samsung has unleashed new mobile experience with the introduction of the Galaxy AI to affirm its supremacy once again in the smartphone market.

Galaxy S series, made up of Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, leads the way into a new era that will forever change how mobile devices empower users.

AI amplifies nearly every experience on Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximising creative freedom with Galaxy’s provisual engine, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

The President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, at the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event which was televised to patrons in Accra, stated that the Galaxy S24 series transforms the connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation.

He said Galaxy AI was built on innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones.

“We are excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities,” he said.

Meaningful intelligence

Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone’s most fundamental role.

When you need to defy language barriers, Galaxy S24 makes it easier than ever. Chat with another student or colleague from abroad. Book a reservation while on vacation in another country.

It is all possible with live translation, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private.

With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

For messages and other apps, chat assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended like a polite message to a coworker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption.

Stay connected

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. In the car, android auto will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

Organisation also gets a big boost with note assist in Samsung notes, featuring AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview.

For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, transcript assist uses AI and speech-to-text technology to transcribe, summarise and even translate recordings.

Communication is not the only way Galaxy S24 series takes the fundamental benefits of the phone into the future. Online search has transformed nearly every aspect of life.

Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut with an intuitive, gesture-driven circle to search with Google.