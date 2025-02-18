Next article: SMEs need strong financial market to thrive — Report

New Chamber of Shipping CEO calls for best practices

Emmanuel Kwame Asante Business News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 04:45

The newly appointed President of the Ghana Chamber of Shipping, Stanley R. K. Ahorlu, has called for an urgent need for sustainable and efficient shipping practices.

Speaking at the Regional Workshop on the Implementation of the 2023 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Strategy and the Green Transition of Shipping in Africa, Mr Ahorlu addressed the challenges plaguing Africa’s shipping sector and proposed strategic reforms to boost intra-African trade and economic self-reliance.

He indicated that Africa’s maritime transport sector remained predominantly import-driven, with minimal ship ownership and heavy reliance on multinational shipping lines.

He described how the sector was still structured around colonial-era systems designed to export raw materials and import consumer goods, benefiting foreign corporations while offering little to Africa’s economic autonomy.

He further emphasized that the industry was fragmented in terms of policy and regulation, lacking effective regional coordination.

These inefficiencies, he explained, made the sector unattractive to private investors and hindered its ability to connect Africa’s production centers with its markets.

“Our maritime transport sector, as it stands, is not fit for purpose in promoting Africa’s prosperity agenda, the result is disproportionately high freight costs compared to other global regions,” he said.

African maritime transport

Mr Ahorlu proposed the establishment of the Common African Maritime Transport Corridor (CAM-Corridor), supported by policies such as the ‘Trans-African Cabotage’ and the ‘Combined Exclusive Maritime Zone of Africa (CEMZA),’ as outlined in the Revised African Maritime Transport Charter and the African Union's 2050 Africa's Integrated Maritime (AIM) Strategy.

The CAM-Corridor aims to facilitate short-sea, coastal and inland waterway transport of goods and people between African ports using energy-efficient ships owned by African entities and registered under African flags.

This initiative seeks to create a robust African merchant navy, reduce reliance on foreign maritime services and significantly boost intra-African trade.

“The full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is projected to increase demand for shipping services by over 60%. UNCTAD predicts that 100 new ships will be required in Africa upon full implementation,” he said.

Economic transformation

Mr Ahorlu’s vision aligns with broader national strategies aimed at economic revitalisation.

President John Dramani Mahama, in his recent inauguration, emphasized the need for economic transformation anchored in agriculture and agribusiness, aiming to stimulate local industries and attract foreign investment.

He articulated a commitment to building a “24-hour economy” to boost production and generate employment.

“Our goal is to transform Ghana into an import substitution and export-led economy,” he said

Furthermore, President Mahama has pledged to remove bottlenecks in the shipping and transport sectors to facilitate smoother trade operations.

He highlighted the importance of streamlining processes and improving infrastructure, including roads and ports, to enhance the movement of goods across the country.

“A well-functioning transport system is vital for boosting economic growth and creating jobs for our youth,” he said.

Strategic steps

Regulatory harmonisation is crucial to the CAM-Corridor’s success, requiring member states to align laws governing ship ownership, registration, operation and safety.

Additionally, incentive-based policies are needed to structure taxation, tariffs and port charges in ways that encourage African participation in the initiative.

Establishing African maritime institutions will also play a key role in setting uniform standards for ship seaworthiness.