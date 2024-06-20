Featured

Mining companies raise issues over unfavourable tax regime

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 03:57

MINING companies in Ghana have highlighted the Growth and Sustainability Levy, some elements in the price build-up of diesel supplied to them, issues with Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) and the VAT flat rate scheme as the main fiscal issues affecting their operations in the country.

The Minister of Finance in the 2023 Budget announced the introduction of a Growth and Sustainability Levy (GSL), which is a non-deductible expenditure and pegged at 1 per cent of production on extractive sector companies.

In his state of Mining Industry report, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Michael Edem Akafia, said the non-deductibility of the GSL implied that the burden of the impost would be borne solely by mining firms.

He said since the impost was levied on production rather than profit-before-tax (PBT), as in the case of other sectors of the economy, it could be inferred that the government insulated itself from the risks that confronted mining operations.

“This is a violation of the principle of fairness, which is a canon of taxation,” he stated.

With the fiscal regime being an incentive for attracting investments into the sector, he said the government must adopt a fiscal framework that attempts to share risk optimally between equity-contributing investors and the government.

He said while the Chamber appreciates the need for the government to generate additional revenue to address the grave fiscal imbalance in the economy, the introduction of GSL could have a pyrrhic effect on the state’s revenue objectives.

He added that the non-deductible nature of GSL could be described as an aberration from global practices as it effectively increases the risk borne by investors in Ghana’s mining sector without a complementary compensation measure from the government.