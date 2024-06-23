Next article: Agazy Homes CEO celebrates birthday with widows in Lower Manya Krobo Constituency

Made in Ghana Expo Canada to launch on June 28

Kweku Zurek Jun - 23 - 2024 , 10:05

Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc. (GSAC), a non-profit organization, will launch the inaugural Made in Ghana Expo Canada conference on June 28, 2024.

This event marks a milestone in celebrating Ghanaian tradition, cultural heritage, innovation, and entrepreneurial prowess on the international market.

The expo aims to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Ghana, featuring traditional crafts, royal regalia, textiles, fashion accessories, art, and culinary delights.

The one-day conference will be held at the UDS Guesthouse, adjacent to the Ghana Police CID Headquarters, starting at 5:00 p.m. prompt. The main expo is scheduled to take place in May 2025.

Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc., dedicated to promoting diverse Ghanaian culture and fostering unity within the African diaspora, is hosting this inaugural expo.

The initiative is spearheaded by Naana Osamanye Narkie Sikatsu I, Dangme Queen of Saskatchewan province in Canada, also known in private life as Ranicia Christiana Erickson.

As the founder and president of the Made in Ghana Expo Canada, Ghanafest Saskatchewan, and Yomigo Community Alliance (YOCA), Naana Sikatsu I has been a pivotal figure in promoting Ghanaian ingenuity and cultural heritage in Canada and beyond.

The inaugural conference will offer a glimpse into what attendees can expect at the main expo in May 2025 in Saskatchewan, Canada.