KRIF rewards 37 loyal customers

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 05:39

KRIF Ghana Limited, a leading distributor of office stationery and equipment, has rewarded 37 loyal customers for their unwavering support in shaping its products and services.

The awardees were Prime Insurance Company Limited, America International School, Zenith Bank Ghana, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, Patholab Solutions Ghana Limited, Star Life Assurance, Light House Chapel, Ghana Reinsurance Company PLC and GIZ Agribiz, among others.

They received citations and hampers worth of KRIF Ghana products. Others had the opportunity to purchase items on display at discount prices.

Speaking at an exhibition and award ceremony in Accra, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, said in the realm of business, success was not merely measured in profits but in relationships built.

He explained that the event was not just to give awards out but to recognise the collaborative spirit that existed between the company and its customers.

“Our customers are the heartbeat of our organisation, propelling us forward with their trust and loyalty. Today, we gather not just to showcase our products but to express our deepest gratitude to each one of you who has contributed to our success,” he said.

“As Managing Director, I am immensely proud of the exceptional products we've developed.

Each creation is a testament to our commitment to quality, cutting-edge technology, and the relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every product on display is a reflection of our dedication to exceeding your expectations,” he added.

He congratulated the awardees, stating “Your success stories inspire us, and we are privileged to have played a part in your journey. To those who have been with us throughout the years, thank you for your trust. To our new partners, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

“As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of business, rest assured that our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction remains steadfast,” he added.

Re-launch of e-commerce platform

During the ceremony, the company re-launched its e-commerce platform to enable customers to purchase items at their own convenience.

The website features a simple interface, great user experience and affordable products ranging from money counting machines, stationery and shredders.