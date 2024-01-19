Jospong Group & EKI Energy ink $1billion carbon credit deal to Empower Ghana & West Africa

Daily Graphic Business News Jan - 19 - 2024 , 21:35

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has signed a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EKI Energy Services Ltd. to launch an ambitious carbon credit development initiative in Ghana and West Africa.

This strategic partnership aims to mobilize a staggering USD 1 billion in carbon credit financing and create over 1,000 jobs by 2030.

Under the five-year exclusive agreement, EKI will provide JGC with crucial technical assistance to ensure successful project implementation. Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, JGC Chairman, emphasized the focus on technical, financial, and developmental aspects. He lauded EKI's expertise in climate change, calling them the perfect partner for this venture.

"We chose EKI for their experience," Dr. Agyepong stated, "so they can guide us and drive strong development in the sector." He further announced 10 scholarships this year for individuals pursuing climate change studies, demonstrating JGC's commitment to nurturing future leaders in this field.

Manish Dabkara, CEO of EKI Energy Services, assured substantial support in attracting carbon investments for JGC. Highlighting his company's expertise and experience with over 200 million offset supplies, he expressed confidence in delivering on their mandate.

Witnessing the ceremony, Dr. Henry Kokofu, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), praised the collaboration as a significant milestone for Ghana's global climate change visibility. He applauded JGC's initiative and leadership in leveraging opportunities in this critical space.

"This is a testament to President Akufo-Addo's commitment to private sector participation in climate change," Dr. Kokofu remarked, commending JGC for taking the lead in an area where others hesitate.