Ike City Hotel opens for business

Graphic Online Business News May - 28 - 2024 , 13:05

A modern hospitality facility, christened Ike City Hotel (Step into Luxury), is officially open for business in Community 25, near Tema.

Advertisement

The plush facility, a subsidiary of Ike City Group, is a 54-bedroom edifice. It boasts a rooftop sky bar, barber shop, salon, full gym, spa, and four conference rooms, with the largest having a 400-person seating capacity.

The hotel also provides 24-hour security and a large car park, among other amenities.

At the official launch on Saturday, Mr. Isaac Ofori Amoako, President of Ike City Group, said: "This grand opening marks a significant milestone not only for our esteemed Group but also for the people we serve as we unveil this edifice of luxury, comfort, and unparalleled hospitality."

"In June 2020, construction of this hotel began. Today, we stand here to celebrate months of hard work, determination, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of the hospitality industry in Ghana."

He added: "Situated in the heart of Tema Community 25, Ike City is not just a place to stay, but a place where luxury meets comfort and exceptional hospitality to create an unforgettable experience for our guests."

"With 54 exquisitely designed rooms, we offer a range of accommodations that cater to the diverse needs of our guests. Each room is designed to suit both business and leisure travelers, providing a blend of finesse and modern facilities, ensuring that every guest feels at home."

"Our aim is to make Ike City Hotel the preferred venue for all gatherings in Tema and its environs. Our three state-of-the-art conference rooms, capable of seating up to five hundred guests in theater style, are equipped with the latest technology to host a wide range of events, from corporate meetings to grand celebrations."

"We offer a wider range of leisure facilities that are second to none. With our main swimming pool and bar serving as a serene area for our guests, the rooftop pool and sky bar offer the perfect setting for relaxation."

The hotel's brand ambassador, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, who also serves as Ghana's Tourism Ambassador, mentioned: "This is a one-of-a-kind, one-stop facility; a clear definition of luxury. The atmosphere is relaxing, not to mention their sumptuous meals and dedicated staff."

"Indeed, this goes to show and make a strong statement that our tourism sector is expanding. Kudos to my boss, Mr. Kwasi Agyemang, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority."

"I will encourage corporate Ghana, churches, individuals, and families to patronize this facility. I must admit, it has its customers at heart."

Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Dampare, who graced the event with his presence, commended Mr. Ofori highly for the significant investment.

Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, likewise lauded the efforts of the business magnate.