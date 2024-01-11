Global Sourcing Accra 2024 set to elevate international trade

Business Desk Report Business News Jan - 11 - 2024 , 16:03

In its quest to transform the landscape of international trade and further reiterate how instrumental the retail market is, to economic development of the country, the “Global Sourcing Accra 2024” is scheduled for January 30 to February 1, this year at the Accra International Conference Center.

The trade event aims to foster connections between Ghanaian companies and international suppliers and manufacturers and further create platform to explore trade and investment prospects in the country.

In a release issued by the company, it said Global Sourcing Accra is designed to provide a strategic gateway for businesses and exporters into the thriving African markets, with a specific focus on the flourishing Ghanaian market.

“With the Ghana retail sector experiencing an impressive annual growth rate of 14.6%, the demand for a wide range of products is on the rise.

This demand comes from a variety of sources, including online and department retailers, independent and informal retail businesses, importers, distributors, and contract buyers from the rapidly expanding retail and hospitality sectors,” it said.



Ghana’s achievement

Ghana has carved a niche for itself as one of Africa's retail powerhouses, achieving the impressive ranking of fourth in the 2023 Global Retail Development Index and eighth position in 2021.

This remarkable achievement, coupled with recent economic growth figures and substantial import values in key sectors, underscores the significance of the upcoming Global Sourcing Accra 2024 event.

Ghana's growing economy recorded a remarkable growth rate of 6.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, showcasing its potential as a thriving marketplace.

Beyond these, Ghana has also established itself as a significant hub for apparel manufacturing and exports in West Africa.

With a skilled workforce, strategic location, and a growing economy, Ghana has become a magnet for businesses in the fashion and textile sector.

Its clothing and textile exports are renowned for their quality and craftsmanship, serving both regional and international markets.



Commitment to innovation

Speaking on the Exhibition, the Managing Director for International Trade Exhibition & Conference Group Ltd, Bunmi Aliyu, said “as the seminal producer of global sourcing events in Africa we are committed to innovation and the long-term future of the event portfolio in Africa.

The premise of the shows is to bring companies together for commerce, connection and education and the appetite for all these elements is stronger than ever before.”

Sharing his insights on the event, the Director of Infusion Africa Ghana, Mr Bruce emphasised the event's strategic significance, stating, "Global Sourcing Accra 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity for businesses in Ghana to expand their horizons and tap into global markets. The event aligns perfectly with our vision to unlock export opportunities and further strengthen Ghana's position in the international trade arena.”