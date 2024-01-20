Sponsoring events not easy — Taabea CEO

Kofi Duah Business News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 10:57

Finding sponsorship for entertainment events in this country has been a perennial problem but an outfit that has recently been supportive of the industry is the Taabea Company Limited.

Over the last three years, Taabea has sponsored events such as the Ghana Music Awards UK, Ohemaa Mercy's Tehillah Experience, Afro Root Carnival, Taacum Concert, Women of Substance Conference and Salahfest. The company’s CEO, Dr Christian Agyeman, says it is their commitment to uphold the arts which prompts them to put hard-earned resources in that direction.

“It is not easy sponsoring events from which you don’t derive any direct benefit. We do it simply because we think it is a worthy cause. We have sponsored events that brought us nothing in return. I love everything about the arts, especially music because I was once a musician.

“There are always individuals and event-organising outfits after us to sponsor their programmes. We help out when we consider the fact that the general public stands to benefit from them,” Dr Agyeman told the Daily Graphic.

Benefits of sponsoring events

Though Dr Agyeman mentioned how tough it was sponsoring events, especially when money has to be given out, he added that some of the events help push the Taabea brand.

“We are solely focused on the production of herbal medicine and some of the events help create awareness of our brands. With the Ghana Music Awards UK, for instance, a lot of people noticed us. We get to introduce ourselves to a lot of people and make more money through that,” he said.

Dr Agyeman added that his outfit was willing to support worthy events but any entity that wants them to come on board to sponsor their event should have a convincing proposal before approaching them.

The love for entertainment

Despite his busy schedule, Dr Agyeman has time to listen to various genres of music including Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel and Reggae.

“I have always loved the arts and have been involved in it one way or another. I am a pianist and I produced a few Kumawood movies as well. I sometimes invite some of my favourite musicians over to my residence to encourage them to do more.

“I like to encourage people to do well in their various fields of endeavour because I did not have things easy myself. Some very talented musicians are doing great but do not have the means to push ahead. They are the type of people I like to reach out to,” he added.

Awards

Due to his immense contribution in helping to fight malaria-related issues and other ailments in Ghana, Dr Agyeman has a lot of awards to his credit. They include one for Excellence in African Traditional Medicine Production from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2017; the Pan African Governance Eminence Award (2017) and the African Natural Health Care Product of the Year (2015).

“Our products have been around over the past 16 years and that makes us proud. I have over 200 awards to my credit and a lot of citations. Malaria is a big challenge in Africa and I am glad we have found a way to fight it in Ghana and across Africa, people believe in the efficacy of what we have and have not stopped patronising it. We are proud to be producers of the best herbal products in Africa and we intend to expand to foreign markets,” he stated.

Advice to the youth

In Dr Agyeman’s view, success does not come easy and the youth must work hard to achieve it.

“I have a lot of luxury cars but I worked hard for them. I haven’t had it easy at all and I urge the youth to work hard. In life, you need to be focused and do your best at anything you set out to do.

“Today’s youth are in a hurry to drive the most extravagant cars but forget that they need to work hard for it. You don’t get rich in a day and then start driving luxury cars. You must first work hard, save the money, invest and enjoy later,” he pointed out.

Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman

The man who would want to keep issues about his family from the media has over 150 employees at his firm. He is into real estate and has the Taabea Media which includes Taabea Television, a free-to-air digital TV station located at Atonsu – Kumasi and also Kings 100.3FM located at Konongo, all in the Ashanti Region. He loves to watch movies during his leisure time and is careful with the type of people he associates with.

“I am very careful of the people around me because they can either lift you or bring you down. I have very few friends and that keeps me away from trouble. If I have not been invited to an event, I would prefer to be indoors with my family than just going out simply for the sake of doing that,” he said.