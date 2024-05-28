Featured

Ecozoil donates life jackets, cleans and sensitizes Dzemeni residents on safe usage Of Volta Lake

Graphic Online Business News May - 28 - 2024 , 13:52

Ecozoil Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), organized a clean-up exercise along the Volta Lake at Dzemeni in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The company also engaged boat owners and community members on the safe usage of the Volta Lake, including the importance of life jackets.

This initiative was part of Ecozoil’s monthly sensitization and training exercise for Volta Lake users under the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project (VLTSP).

As part of the exercise, Ecozoil donated 80 life jackets for children to the district assembly for distribution to boat operators and community members to ensure safety on the lake.

Speaking to the media, the National Coordinator for the VLTSP, Madam Yaa Oforiwaa, emphasized that the VLTSP is mandated to keep the landing sites along the Volta Lake clean at all times.

"We organize periodic clean-up exercises, and Dzemeni, being a major landing site, we decided to join our operatives here to clean and also sensitize the boat owners and community members on good sanitation management and safety on the lake," she explained.

She expressed concern that the wearing of life jackets has not yet become a norm, even though Ecozoil has provided the community with adequate life jackets. However, she remained hopeful that continuous education would change this situation.

Madam Oforiwaa announced that Ecozoil would support Dzemeni with tricycles to facilitate waste collection from the landing site.

Receiving the life jackets, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Dayi, Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, expressed gratitude to Ecozoil and promised to institute a reward scheme to honor boat owners who ensure that passengers wear life jackets while using their boats.

The DCE urged Ecozoil operatives to continue maintaining high standards in keeping the landing site clean and promoting safety on the lake.

Mr. Dadzawa appealed to the Ministry of Transport, through Ecozoil, to increase the allowance for the operatives to motivate them to do more. "Current economic conditions are not the best, so an increase in the allowance of the operatives will greatly impact their lives," he said.

Ecozoil, in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation, spearheads the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project to ensure safe water travel and maintain cleanliness at the landing sites. They are also committed to keeping Ghana's beaches and coastal communities clean and healthy. Ecozoil has actively participated in multiple clean-up exercises and collaborated with various organizations to achieve their environmental goals.