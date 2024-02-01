Coconut Grove Hotel sweeps three prizes at 6th GHA Awards

Beatrice Laryea Business News Feb - 01 - 2024 , 04:47

The Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, Accra, won three of the most prestigious awards at the 6th edition of the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) Awards ceremony last Saturday.

The awards were the Best Three Star Hotel, the Conference and Banqueting Team of the Year Award (Three Star Category) and the Front of House Team of the Year Award (Three Star Category).

The highly coveted awards were in recognition of the company's dedication and commitment to building the hospitality industry, as well as being a highly respected advocate for best practices in the tourism sector.

Clients centred

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after receiving the awards, the Front Office and Administrative Manager, Afua Taylor Ashie, expressed delight for winning such all-important awards.

“I don’t have the right words to even explain how I’m feeling right now but I believe that our work has really paid off – paying attention to details and doing what the client really wants have brought us this far,” she said.

“Everybody put in their own effort and everybody deserved to win but I think the best always wins and we are the best. What I feel puts us in this position is understanding the needs of our clients and serving them accordingly.

“We always have it at the back of our minds that when we serve our clients, we want them to come back so it reflects in our slogan that we give memories worth repeating. We don’t serve our clients just for today, but for them to come back, for them to refer us and for them to keep the memories with them,” she added.

Mrs Taylor Ashie took the opportunity to hint about the hotel’s upcoming 25th anniversary celebration and the various activities line-up to thrill their customers.

“We can’t do without our clients. Our being in existence is largely dependent on the clients or the people who patronise us. So with the 25th anniversary, we will be having a health walk, blood donation and cooking competition for children. We are planning everything with our clients in mind,” she said.

At the Coconut Grove Regency Hotels, their services include conferencing – both residential and non-residential, accommodation, off-premise catering, as well as a courtyard and a poolside for outdoor programmes. The hotel can boast of highly professional staff who are extremely engaging and friendly.

Background

The Ghana Hotels Association Awards scheme was instituted in 2015 to reward member hotels and individuals of the Ghana Hotels Association who have distinguished themselves in various aspects of their hotel operations.

This simple but noble objective has been upheld over the years with excellent outcomes, including improved hotel service delivery by award winners and non-award winners alike.

This year’s awards ceremony was on the theme: “Sustaining the Hotel Industry in Ghana Post COVID-19”. It brought together industry players, including the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, and the President of the GHA, Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr.