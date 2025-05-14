Basil David Anthony earns Young Executive of the Year nomination at Ghana Executive Awards 2025

Basil David Anthony, the CEO and Founder of Modern Floors and Walls, has been nominated for the Young Executive of the Year award at the Ghana Executive Awards 2025. The high-profile ceremony, themed “Celebrating Leadership, Individual and Team Excellence, Building a Stronger Ghana,” is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The nomination celebrates Anthony’s achievements in building modern floors and walls into a globally recognised brand originating from Ghana. With operations now extending to the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, and the United Kingdom, the company has grown into a key player in flooring and finishing solutions, standing out for its modern design sensibilities and product innovation.

“This recognition isn’t just for me — it’s for every African entrepreneur daring to dream big. We are not just building products; we are building a brand that is here to stay, inspire, and compete globally,” Anthony said in a statement ahead of the event.

Under his leadership, Modern Floors and Walls has developed a diverse portfolio that includes luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) for floors and walls, stone plastic composite (SPC) tiles, carpet tiles, artificial carpet grass (AstroTurf), and a proprietary product known as Super Proof 3-in-1 Waterproof Coating. These offerings have enabled the company to deliver bespoke solutions to residential, commercial, and institutional clients across Africa and beyond.

Anthony’s nomination comes at a time when Ghanaian entrepreneurs are increasingly being recognised for their contributions to innovation, job creation, and global competitiveness. The award nod also highlights the growing demand for homegrown brands capable of meeting international standards.

The Ghana Executive Awards 2025 will spotlight leaders and institutions across sectors who have demonstrated excellence and contributed to national development. Anthony’s nomination adds to the list of entrepreneurs inspiring a new generation of African business leaders aiming for global relevance.