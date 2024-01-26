Agazy Group Head of Operations supports Tema General Hospital with medical equipment, pays bills for patients to mark birthday

The Head of Operations at Agazy Group of Companies, Richmond Amoateng has donated medical equipment and also paid the bills of some patients at the Tema General Hospital of the Greater Accra Region to mark his birthday.

The items donated include; liquid Soaps, Savlons, Kol rolls, paper towels, bottled water, medical supplies and other things.

He also donated an undisclosed amount of money to help pay the bills of hundreds of patients at the hospital.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Mr. Amoateng said the donation forms part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to his community.

According to him, the gesture is to support the less privileged who find it difficult to afford healthcare and also equip the facility to improve healthcare delivery.

"I am very grateful to God for adding another wonderful year to my age. As I celebrate my birthday, I thought it wise to do something that will serve as lasting memories, hence the need for the donation ", he said.

Mr. Amoateng also took the opportunity to urge well-meaning individuals, philanthropists, civil society groups and corporate entities to also give back to society.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director at the Tema General Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony who received the items on behalf of the Hospital was extremely excited for such a nice gesture an individual has donated to the facility to help support patients.

According to him, the items will go a long way to help patients and the hospital at large.

"Today is a great day, we are happy for such a great donation to this hospital. We wish Mr. Amoateng all the best in life as he celebrates his birthday. We are indeed grateful ", Dr. Richard Anthony noted.