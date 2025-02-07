Featured

Addo Awadzi: Mahama accepts early retirement of Bank of Ghana’s 2nd Deputy Governor

Kweku Zurek Business News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 20:56

President John Dramani Mahama has accepted the decision of Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, to take early retirement from her position, effective February 28, 2025. The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Presidency on Friday.

The President expressed his gratitude for Mrs. Addo Awadzi’s service to the Bank of Ghana and the nation. “The President thanks Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi for her distinguished service to the Bank and the Republic and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” the statement read.

Mrs. Addo Awadzi, who was appointed as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana in February 2018, has had a remarkable career in both national and international financial sectors.

She is the second woman to hold the position of Deputy Governor in the Bank’s 62-year history.

During her tenure, she was responsible for key areas such as financial regulation, financial stability, and financial inclusion.

Before her appointment at the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Addo Awadzi served as Senior Counsel of the Financial and Fiscal Law Unit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Legal Department in Washington, D.C. In this role, she played a pivotal part in designing reforms to strengthen financial systems and manage financial crises across various IMF member countries. She also provided expert advice on legal and institutional aspects of public financial management.

Her career in Ghana’s financial sector includes serving as a two-term Commissioner of the Securities & Exchange Commission, where she contributed to significant financial sector legal reforms in Ghana and other African countries. She also worked briefly as a senior treasury dealer at Barclays Bank Ghana Limited and practised law in the private sector.

Mrs. Addo Awadzi is a highly educated professional, holding an LL.M. degree in International Business and Economic Law with distinction from the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. She also holds a Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Ghana, and an LL.B. Degree from the same institution.

The Presidency’s statement, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, highlighted Mrs. Addo Awadzi’s significant contributions to the financial sector and wished her success in her future endeavours.