75% informal workforce: New report calls for strategic investments for sustainable jobs in Ghana

Jun - 27 - 2024

Ghana's workforce faces a challenge despite economic growth, with 75percent of the workforce employed in the informal sector, according to the latest Ghana Human Development Report 2023 (GNHDR).

This highlights the need for strategic investments to create sustainable job opportunities, particularly for young Ghanaians.

The report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with Ghanaian institutions, reveals significant youth unemployment, with 65percent of those aged 15-24 facing joblessness.

These findings raise concerns about achieving long-term development goals and improving human development. The report, titled "The Future Value of Work in Ghana: Pathways to Sustainable Jobs," emphasizes the need to bridge the gap between current opportunities and the future of work.

"Strategic investment in both human capital and infrastructure is crucial for Ghana to create a conducive environment for sustainable jobs for all," stated Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana. She highlights the importance of building human capital through education and access to technology.

The report highlights the connection between work and human development. It calls for a transformation in education, urging the inclusion of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM/STEAM) subjects and entrepreneurial training to prepare youth for future job markets.

"The report provides crucial insights...urging stakeholders to adopt policies that foster inclusive growth and sustainable job creation," said Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician.

Formalizing the informal sector through simplified regulations and targeted training is another key recommendation. Additionally, efficient infrastructure in energy, transport, water, ICT, and housing is seen as fundamental for the future of work.

"By investing in infrastructure and promoting entrepreneurship, Ghana can harness the potential of its youth and informal sector," noted Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

The report concludes by stressing the importance of national consensus on long-term development plans. It urges a strategic focus on job creation, infrastructure investment, and educational reforms to ensure every Ghanaian benefits from decent work and improved living standards by 2030 and beyond.

The roadmap presented in the GNHDR requires collective effort from government, private sector, civil society, and individuals to achieve a successful socio-economic transformation in Ghana.