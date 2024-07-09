Featured

3 Board members of Republic Bank (Ghana) retire

Business Desk Report Business News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 02:33

Three board members of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC have retire having served the full tenure of nine years in accordance with the Bank of Ghana Corporate Governance Directive 2018.

They are: Charles William Zwennes, Paul King Aryene, and Ebenezer Tetteh Tagoe, who played significant roles in guiding the bank through crucial times, providing valuable insights, and ensuring the stability and growth of the bank.

Briefs

Mr Zwennes, the immediate past Board Chairman, whose term ended in April 2023, was appointed to the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC board on April 1, 2015. He has been instrumental in shaping the bank's strategic direction during his tenure.

He took over the chairmanship at a critical time in the Bank’s history and was pivotal in the transition from HFC Bank to Republic Bank. His leadership, dedication, and deep understanding of corporate governance and the banking industry have contributed to Republic Bank’s growth and success.

Mr Aryene has served on the board since 23rd April 2015. He was at the time of his retirement the chairman of the Enterprise Risk Committee and the Cyber and Information Security Committees.

He also served on the Audit Committee and at one time also chaired the Remuneration and Nominations Committee of the Board.

He played several roles in shaping employee compensation and benefits programs.

He has also been at the forefront of ensuring financial integrity and accountability as the Chairman of the Board of HFC Realty Company Limited.

Mr Tagoe has been an integral part of the board, contributing his strategic vision to various sub-committees of both Boards.

He served as the Chairman of the Audit Sub Committee and has been instrumental in developing and implementing key strategic initiatives, contributing to effective and efficient internal control processes of the Bank.

Commendation

Ag Board Chairman of the bank, David Addo-Ashong, said: “We are deeply grateful to Charles William Zwennes, Paul King Aryene, and Ebenezer Tetteh Tagoe for their years of dedicated service and commitment to our Bank.



Their leadership and guidance have helped us navigate through significant challenges and several growth opportunities.

We wish them the best in their future endeavours and thank them for their commitment to Republic Bank’s mission and values.”