Key partners pay courtesy call on GCB Bank MD

Feb - 18 - 2025

The Managing Director of Ghana’s largest indigenous bank, GCB Bank PLC, Farihan Alhassan, received a high-level visit from key partners of the Bank after his recent appointment.

The courtesy calls on the MD was to first congratulate him on his new role, reaffirm existing relationships, partnerships and explore new and existing areas of collaboration between the institutions.

The collective aim of these august visits from the institutions builds on the unique commitments to working together towards the mutual growth and national development.

Leading the delegations from the respective institutions were:

Farihan expressed gratitude for the visits and reiterated GCB Bank’s commitment to supporting the various sectors, emphasizing the Bank’s long-standing relationship with partners and pledged to support efforts towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.