ITA Airways commences flight service to Accra

Maclean Kwofi Business Jun - 08 - 2024 , 15:57

An Italian national carrier touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Thursday, (June 6), for the first time after several years of absence on the Accra-Rome route.

It marks the first direct ITA Airways flight from the capital of Italy, Rome to Accra and sub-Saharan Africa since the airline was established in 2021 to replace Alitalia which was once the flag carrier and largest airline of Italy.

The direct flight is expected to offer a new era of convenience and efficiency for travelers, both for business and leisure purposes, offering passengers more options and seamless connectivity between Accra and Rome.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, which touched down at 7:37 GMT was welcomed with a water arch salute to signify the start of nonstop direct flight services from KIA to Rome Fiumicino.

Onboard the flight was Ghana's Ambassador to Italy, Merene Benyah; Vice President, International Sales, ITA Airways, Pierfrancesco Carino; Regional Manager, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, ITA Airways, Benedetto Mencaroni and other personalities.

They were welcomed by the Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare; Ambassador of Italy to Ghana and Togo, Daniela d'Orlandi; Director, Business Development and Economic Regulations of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Rev Stephen Wilfred Arthur, and other dignitaries.

Welcome

Mrs Opare stated that the commencement of service means that ITA Airways becomes the 24th international airline to operate at the Kotoka International Airport.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that we mark another significant milestone in Ghana’s aviation industry. Today, we witnessed the launch of flight operations that will connect Rome, Italy, to Accra, Ghana.

“I take this opportunity to welcome ITA Airways to Accra and extend hearty congratulations to the ITA team,” she said.

She said the commencement of flight operations on the Rome, Accra, Rome route was a clear indication of the confidence in Ghana’s aviation industry and significantly enhances the efforts at positioning Ghana as a preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in West Africa.

“ITA Airways will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Italy to Accra. This is good news and extremely commendable,” she added.

Greater presence

For his part, Mr Carino noted that the Accra–Rome route, the only direct connection between Ghana and Italy, was the first step for the company in establishing a greater presence in West Africa.

He said following the Accra route, a new flight from Rome Fiumicino to Dakar, capital of Senegal would be inaugurated in July this year.

He said flights to and from Accra would be operated with the new Airbus A321neo, a new-generation, technologically advanced aircraft.

He explained that the A321neo was the largest aircraft in the Airbus A320neo family and offered exceptional range and performance.

“Efficient and quiet, the new A321neo boasts 20 per cent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat. It is the first narrow-body aircraft configured with three separate cabins: business class (12 seats), premium economy (12 seats), and economy (141 seats, including 12 dedicated to Comfort Economy).

“The cabin interiors, entirely designed by Walter de Silva, perfectly embody the elegance and style typical of Italy,” he added.

Gateway to Africa

Ms Benyah said this renewed direct flight service by ITA Airways was indeed a measure of the growing business and commercial interests between Ghana and Italy.

She said it would no doubt enhance trade, investment, tourism, and cultural links between the two countries.

“Ghana has often been described as the gateway to Africa due to its strategic geographic location, democratic credentials, conducive business environment, healthy respect for the rule of law, and the proverbial warm hospitality of its people.

The decision of ITA Airways to re-commence services between the two countries is a testament to this,” she added.