Yaw Preko wins first trophy with Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah

Former coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Yaw Preko has won his first trophy in charge of Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah FC.

The former Ghana U-20 assistant coach is currently the acting head coach of the Nigerian Premier league side after his boss Kenichi Yatsuhashi was fired.

Yaw Preko on Wednesday evening led Ifeanyi Ubah FC to a trophy success after his side defeated Rangers FC in Nigeria's Champion of Champions trophy.

Preko who parted ways with Hearts after leading them to a 3rd place finish in the Ghana Premier League last season, joined the Nigerian side right after his departure from Hearts with Kenichi and now has the mantle to lead them on to more success following Kenichi's exit.

Preko is expected to revert to his original role as Ifeanyi Ubah assistant coach with Brazilian Rafael Everton Lira set to be appointed substantive coach.