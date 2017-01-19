Western Union presents six customers with tickets to AFCON 2017

Six Ghanaians will have the privilege to travel to Gabon and watch the remaining two African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D matches involving the Black Stars of Ghana.

The lucky six will watch the Black Stars take on Mali on Saturday and will later witness Ghana play Egypt on Wednesday at the 2017 AFCON after emerging winners of the Western Union “Lets Go To Gabon” promotion.

Their accommodation, feeding and transportation will all be catered for by Western Union as part of the prize.

They are Elfreda Anokye a nurse, Charles Kotey a cad technician, Belinda Akuffo-Addo a beautician and Theophilus Kotey a marketer. The rest are Kingsford Damoah a Community Police Assistant and Queen Darfour.

At an event last Tuesday at the Accra Mall to reward winners of the promotion, Western Union presented the awardees with their tickets to Libreville.

The occasion also witnessed a presentation to more than 100 other winners of the promotion. They were presented with LED TV's and GOtv decoders.