We stopped Atsu from playing – Cameroun coach

Hugo Broos, head coach of the Cameroun national team, has said his 2-0 victory over Ghana was made possible by the decision to stop star player Christian Atsu from playing.

Atsu has since the commencement of the competition been a thorn in the flesh of many opponents, but was kept at bay during the semi-final match with Cameroun.

The coach said at a post-match press conference that they watched several videos of the Black Stars and identified Atsu as the most dangerous player in the Ghana team and decided to stop him from playing.

Coach Broos said “the only way to stop Ghana from playing is to ensure Atsu does not operate on the wings and this worked to perfection, as he was unable to provide passes for the rest of the team.”

“We also noted that Ghana likes playing with a lot of vertical passes, with a strong midfield and we ensured the midfield stopped working with their vertical passes.”

“It was a game we approached with a different tactical approach. In fact, it was different from the one we used against Senegal and I must say our presence in the finals is not a dream; we worked for it,” Coach Broos added.

“I have a team of 23 friends, not players, who are motivated to play and die for one another. I have never seen this in my career and I think this is what has worked for us,” Coach Broos stated-GNA